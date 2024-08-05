Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 12:37AM MDT until August 6 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,

413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to midnight MDT tonight.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage a mix of wet and dry

thunderstorms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 45 mph with gusts near 60 mph with

stronger storms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.