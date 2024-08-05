Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 5:34PM MDT until August 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WILL CONTINUE THIS EVENING IN IDAHO ZONES

400, 401, 402, 403, 420, 421, 423, 424, AND 426…

.Southwest flow aloft combined with sufficient mid-level moisture

will allow for the development of scattered storms over southwest

Idaho and portions of southeast Oregon this afternoon and

evening. Storms are expected to start early in the afternoon and

move to the northeast into the evening hours.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts to 60 mph possible.

* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.