Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 8:13AM MDT until August 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN
IDAHO ZONES 400, 401, 402, 403, 420, 421, 423, 424, 426, AND
OREGON ZONE 646…
.Southwest flow aloft combined with sufficient mid-level moisture
will allow for the development of scattered storms over southwest
Idaho and portions of southeast Oregon this afternoon and evening.
Storms are expected to start early in the afternoon and move to
the northeast into the evening hours.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered.
* Outflow Winds…Gusts to 60 mph possible.
* Timing…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.