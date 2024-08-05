Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 1:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 117 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Almo, or 10 miles east of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Elba, Almo, and City Of Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.