Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 1:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 117 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Almo, or 10 miles east of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Elba, Almo, and City Of Rocks.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.