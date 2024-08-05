Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 356 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Cold Water Rest Area, or 11 miles west of Neeley,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, northern Lake Walcott, American Falls

Reservoir, Aberdeen, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge,

Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Townsite, Sterling, and Massacre Rocks.

Those setting up for the Power County Fair are in the path of this

storm and should prepare for IMMINENT DANGEROUS WEATHER CONDITIONS.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.