Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 16 miles west of Challis to 14 miles east of

Trail Creek Pass. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar and mesonet indicated. The Clayton ITD site recorded

a gust to 54 mph at at 515 PM MDT.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Challis, Chilly Barton Flat, Willow Creek Summit, Ellis, Summit

Reservoir, Herd Lake, Bayhorse Lake, Meadow Peak, Twin Peaks Summit,

and Mt Borah.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.