Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:28PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 527 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles south of Lima to 13 miles west of
Dubois. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar and mesonet indicated. A weather station along
Medicine Lodge Creek recorded a gust to 54 mph at 520 PM
MDT.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Idmon, Spencer, Kilgore, Edie School, Monida Pass, and Humphrey.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.