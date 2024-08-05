Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:28PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 527 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles south of Lima to 13 miles west of

Dubois. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar and mesonet indicated. A weather station along

Medicine Lodge Creek recorded a gust to 54 mph at 520 PM

MDT.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Idmon, Spencer, Kilgore, Edie School, Monida Pass, and Humphrey.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.