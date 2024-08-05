Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:29PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 23 miles north of Challis to 14 miles north of

Chilly Barton Flat. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Lemhi, Leadore, Gilmore, May, Tendoy, Patterson, and Big Creek

Campground.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.