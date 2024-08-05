Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles north of Fairfield, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Little Wood Reservoir, Bellevue, Trail

Creek Pass, Galena Lodge, Gannett, Galena Summit, and Garfield Ranger

Station.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.