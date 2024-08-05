Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 7:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northeast of Hamer, or 11 miles southeast of Dubois, moving
northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar and mesonet indicated. An ITD weather station along
Interstate 15 near Camas recorded a gust to 52 mph at 700
PM MDT.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Ashton, Dubois, Marysville, Idmon, Hamer, Kilgore, Ashton Reservoir,
Chester, and Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

