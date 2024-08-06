Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 10:29AM MDT until August 6 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…285…288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty
Winds…and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause erratic
fire behavior.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and
strong outflows/downdrafts, which could cause erratic fire
behavior.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 19 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.