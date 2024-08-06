Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 10:29AM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: There will be a lull in critical fire weather conditions Tuesday night before redeveloping Wednesday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* TEMPERATURES: Tuesday: Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s; Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s.

* HUMIDITY: Tuesday: 14 to 20 percent; Wednesday: As low as 12 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and strong outflows/downdrafts Tuesday, which could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona. In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta. In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone….289. In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279. In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

