Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 12:56PM MDT until August 6 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…285…288.
In North Central WY Fire Zone….287.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.
In West Central WY…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty
Winds…and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause
erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and
strong outflows and downdrafts, which could cause erratic fire
behavior.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 19 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

