Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 2:02PM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 410, 422, 425, 475, AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 411…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and

Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Thunderstorms

may help produce stronger gusts over 45 to 60 mph at times.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low humidity can lead to rapid

growth and very high intensity of any new or existing fires

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.