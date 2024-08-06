Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 2:02PM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 410, 422, 425, 475, AND 476…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF.
* Scattered thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and
evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,
frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 45 mph, with stronger storms
possibly producing gusts to 60 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.