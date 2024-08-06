Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 3:15AM MDT until August 6 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…285…288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.

In West Central WY…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty

Winds…and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and

strong outflows/downdrafts, which could cause erratic fire

behavior.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 19 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.