Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 3:15AM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Published 3:15 AM

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty
Winds…and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause
erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and
strong outflows/downdrafts Tuesday, which could cause erratic
fire behavior.

* HUMIDITY: Tuesday: 14 to 20 percent; Wednesday: As low as 12
percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Tuesday: Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s; Wednesday:
Highs in the mid 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

