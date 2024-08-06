Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 3:36AM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 410, 422, 425, 475, AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 411…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF.

* Scattered thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and

evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,

frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 45 mph, with stronger storms possibly

producing gusts to 60 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.