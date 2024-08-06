Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 7:04PM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty

Winds…and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and

strong outflows and downdrafts, which could cause erratic fire

behavior.

* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: There will be a lull in critical fire weather

conditions Tuesday night before redeveloping Wednesday

afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.