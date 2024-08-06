Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 2:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Juniper, or 17 miles southeast of Malta, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Sweetzer Summit, and Sublett Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.