Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 3:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Elba, or 9 miles southwest of Malta, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta and Elba.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.