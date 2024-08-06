Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 3:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Elba, or 9 miles southwest of Malta, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malta and Elba.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.