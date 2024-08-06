Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 3:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Juniper, or 20 miles northwest of Snowville, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Roy, and Sweetzer Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.