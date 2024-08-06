Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 6:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Georgetown, or 10 miles southeast of Soda Springs,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Georgetown, Georgetown Summit, Diamond Creek Campground, Smokey

Canyon Mine, and Clear Creek Ranger Station.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.