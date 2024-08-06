Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 6:34PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Published 6:34 PM

At 634 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Teton Pass, which is 10 miles northeast of Palisades
Reservoir, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Jackson, Wilson, and Rafter J Ranch around 645 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service

