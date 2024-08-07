Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 2:16AM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the middle to upper 80s.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: A cold front will cross the Divide around
1800 and push westward through the evening, gradually reaching
zone 277. Northeast to east winds, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph
will occur through the overnight hours in the wake of the front,
subsiding after sunrise Thursday morning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.