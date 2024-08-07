Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 2:16AM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: A cold front will cross the Divide around 1800 and push westward through the evening, gradually reaching zone 277. Northeast to east winds, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph will occur through the overnight hours in the wake of the front, subsiding after sunrise Thursday morning. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona. In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta. In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone….289. In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279. In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

