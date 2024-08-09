Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 10:33AM MDT until August 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS UNTIL 9 PM THIS

EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect until

9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow

winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.