Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 10:33AM MDT until August 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS UNTIL 9 PM THIS
EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect until
9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow
winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.