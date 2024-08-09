Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 2:24PM MDT until August 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS UNTIL 9 PM THIS

EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427…

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS NOON TO 9 PM

SATURDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 475, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East

Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476

Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow

winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing

fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.