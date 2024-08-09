Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 2:24PM MDT until August 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS UNTIL 9 PM THIS
EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427…
…RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS NOON TO 9 PM
SATURDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 475, AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East
Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476
Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow
winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing
fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.