Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 8:53PM MDT until August 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

August 10, 2024 4:16 AM
Published 8:53 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East
Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF, and Fire Weather Zone 476
Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow
winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing
fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.

National Weather Service

