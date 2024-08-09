Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 8:53PM MDT until August 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East
Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF, and Fire Weather Zone 476
Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow
winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing
fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.