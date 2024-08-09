Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 8:53PM MDT until August 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East

Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF, and Fire Weather Zone 476

Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow

winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing

fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.