Red Flag Warning issued August 10 at 3:45AM MDT until August 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
and Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty outflow
winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing
fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 40 to 60 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.