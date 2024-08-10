Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 10 at 3:45AM MDT until August 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
and Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty outflow
winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing
fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 40 to 60 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

National Weather Service

