Red Flag Warning issued August 10 at 3:45AM MDT until August 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF

and Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty outflow

winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing

fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 40 to 60 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.