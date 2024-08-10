Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 1:21PM MDT until August 10 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 1:21 PM

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 200 PM MDT.

* At 120 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Irwin, or 8
miles south of Swan Valley, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Irwin, and Alpine Airport.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

