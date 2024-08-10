Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 1:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 112 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Irwin, or 8 miles south of Swan Valley, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir and Irwin.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.