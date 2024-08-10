Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 11:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles south of Lima to 19 miles northeast of

Darlington. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Dubois, Terreton, Mud Lake, Hamer, Spencer, Northwest Inl,

Monteview, Small, Humphrey, Sage Junction, Clyde, Edie School, Monida

Pass, Lone Pine, and Howe.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.