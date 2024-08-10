Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 1:35PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 135 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Palisades Reservoir, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Lincoln and southwestern Teton Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.