Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 2:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Arimo, or near Lava Hot Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lava Hot Springs and Arimo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.