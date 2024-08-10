Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 2:54PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bondurant, which is 26 miles southeast of Jackson, moving east at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Sublette County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.