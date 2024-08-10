Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 2:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Portneuf Gap, or 8 miles northwest of McCammon, moving northeast at

40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Inkom and Portneuf Gap.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.