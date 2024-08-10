Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:41PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Half Moon Lake, which is near Pinedale, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Boulder Lake around 345 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.