Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 4:23PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 423 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Palisades Reservoir, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Rafter J Ranch around 440 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Jackson.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.