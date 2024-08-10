Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 7:21PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Leadore, or 41 miles east of Challis, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half-inch size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Leadore.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.