Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 7:21PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Leadore, or 41 miles east of Challis, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half-inch size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Leadore.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.