Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 3:20AM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.