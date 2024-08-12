Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 3:20AM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 10:16 AM
Published 3:20 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content