Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 7:56AM MDT until August 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…SCATTERED LIGHTNING EXPECTED MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING IN OR 646 AND ID 400, 401, 402, AND 403…

.An upper level shortwave will move through the area Monday night

through Tuesday with favorable dynamics for nocturnal convection.

Storms and showers will begin developing to the southwest of the

Warning area and by the time they move in early Tuesday morning,

the terrain should provide enough lift for scattered thunderstorms

embedded in showers.

The National Weather Service in Boise has upgraded the Fire

Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning for lightning, which is in

effect from midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to 9 PM MDT /8 PM

PDT/ Tuesday.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts up to 50 mph possible.

* Timing…From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to 9 PM MDT /8 PM

PDT/ Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.