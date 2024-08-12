Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 8:58PM MDT until August 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413, 410,

475, and 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon

River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.