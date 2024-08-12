Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 12 at 1:25PM MDT until August 12 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…
Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…
South central Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 200 PM MDT.

* At 124 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of
Hamer, or 8 miles northeast of Terreton, moving northeast at 30
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Fremont, northwestern Jefferson and south central
Clark Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

