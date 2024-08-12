Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 12 at 1:25PM MDT until August 12 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 200 PM MDT.

* At 124 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Hamer, or 8 miles northeast of Terreton, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Fremont, northwestern Jefferson and south central

Clark Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.