Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:04PM MDT until August 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
FFWRIW
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Lincoln County in west central Wyoming…
* Until 1000 PM MDT.
* At 704 PM MDT, emergency management reported heavy rain and small
hail has caused flash flooding, including water coming into homes
in Opal. Flash flooding is already occurring. Additional light
rain is expected through 9 PM this evening.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Opal.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.