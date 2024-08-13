Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:04PM MDT until August 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

FFWRIW

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Lincoln County in west central Wyoming…

* Until 1000 PM MDT.

* At 704 PM MDT, emergency management reported heavy rain and small

hail has caused flash flooding, including water coming into homes

in Opal. Flash flooding is already occurring. Additional light

rain is expected through 9 PM this evening.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Opal.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.