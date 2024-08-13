Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 12:25PM MDT until August 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413, 410,
475, and 476…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East
Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476
Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.