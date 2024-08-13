Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 8:18AM MDT until August 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…SCATTERED LIGHTNING EXPECTED MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING IN OR 646 AND ID 400, 401, 402, AND 403…

.An upper level shortwave is moving through the area this morning through

this evening with favorable dynamics for convection. After the

scattered thunderstorms this morning, isolated thunderstorms are

expected until 2000Z where convection may become scattered again.

Some uncertainty exists about coverage with the afternoon storms,

but as lightning and outflow gusts are still expected we’ve

decided to keep the Red Flag Warning.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts up to 50 mph possible.

* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.