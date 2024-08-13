Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 8:18AM MDT until August 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

By
Updated
today at 3:28 PM
Published 8:18 AM

…SCATTERED LIGHTNING EXPECTED MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING IN OR 646 AND ID 400, 401, 402, AND 403…

.An upper level shortwave is moving through the area this morning through
this evening with favorable dynamics for convection. After the
scattered thunderstorms this morning, isolated thunderstorms are
expected until 2000Z where convection may become scattered again.
Some uncertainty exists about coverage with the afternoon storms,
but as lightning and outflow gusts are still expected we’ve
decided to keep the Red Flag Warning.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts up to 50 mph possible.

* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content