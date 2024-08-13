Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 12:17PM MDT until August 13 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 100 PM MDT.

* At 1216 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Malta,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Malta and Idahome.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.