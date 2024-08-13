Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 1:39PM MDT until August 13 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 1:39 PM

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 230 PM MDT.

* At 138 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 19 miles west of McCammon, moving
northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
McCammon, Inkom, Arimo, Portneuf Gap, Hawkins Reservoir, Pauline,
and Mink Creek Pass.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

National Weather Service

