Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 2:40PM MDT until August 13 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 240 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast

of Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 24 miles southwest of McCammon,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Virginia, Hawkins Reservoir, Arbon, and Pauline.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.