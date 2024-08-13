Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 2:56PM MDT until August 13 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Western Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 254 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Terreton, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Terreton, Lorenzo, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts,

Lewisville, Mud Lake, Hamer, Archer, Egin, Plano, Sage Junction,

Osgood, Thornton, southern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes, Kettle Butte,

and Heise.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.